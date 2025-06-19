9-year-old bicyclist injured in Milwaukee hit-and-run, police searching for driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who they said took off after hitting a 9-year-old bicyclist on Wednesday.
Police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at the intersection of W. Medford Avenue and W. Constance Avenue.
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.
Police are looking for the driver, who they said was in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7272. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
