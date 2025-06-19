9-year-old bicyclist injured in Milwaukee hit-and-run, police searching for driver

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who they said took off after hitting a 9-year-old bicyclist on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at the intersection of W. Medford Avenue and W. Constance Avenue.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Police are looking for the driver, who they said was in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7272. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip