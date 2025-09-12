Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

8th annual China Lights return to Boerner Botanical Gardens

Derek Yurkiewicz
Posted
and last updated

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — The China Lights lantern festival will open to the general public on Friday at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Now in its eighth year, the event celebrates Asian art and culture. This year's theme is “Magical Forest,” and will feature more than 40 new larger-than-life lantern installations, including specially designed halloween-themed displays, and community events.

The event also continues to celebrate Chinese-culture, with live performances from professional entertainers nightly on the We-Energies stage.

The festival runs through Nov. 2 at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park.

