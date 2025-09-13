85-year-old injured in overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an 85-year-old is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Ave.

The 85-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident and seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

