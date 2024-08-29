7 teens arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

MILWAUKEE — Seven teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after crashing a stolen car and leading police on a chase.

The incident began around 7 p.m. near Jackson and Menomonee Streets when a security guard fired three shots into the air to stop a group of teens breaking into a vehicle, according to police.

The security guard then confronted one of the teens inside the vehicle, who pointed a gun at them.

The security guard took cover as other teens arrived and started shooting. The security guard returned fire, and the teens fled in the vehicle.

Police later stopped the stolen car near Water and Buffalo Streets, but the teens fled, leading police on a chase, before crashing into two vehicles at S. 13th St. and W. Lincoln Ave.

The arrested teens, aged 13 to 16, were taken into custody along with several recovered firearms. No injuries were reported. The security guard was also arrested.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

"Many of these kids had prior arrests and prior convictions for taking cars without owner’s consent," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman in an emailed press release. "Many of these kids weren’t even old enough to get a license."

That press release, called on the community to "intervene," on what he called a trend in reckless youth behavior.

"From our end, these consequences are not changing our youth’s behavior. The kids we are arresting are reoffending," Norman said. "The community must intervene."

Norman also called on the media to focus on why crimes are committed, not just how police respond, and to explore root causes.

You can read Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's full press release below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip