69-year-old killed in crash near Teutonia and Mill, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed in a crash late Tuesday night near Teutonia and Mill, according to Milwaukee Police.

It happened at about 11:40 p.m. on the 6300 block of N. Teutonia Ave., near Mill.

According to police, a 23-year-old was driving north on Teutonia when they collided into a 69-year-old driver, who was driving east on W. Mill Rd.

The 69-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The 23-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital and was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip