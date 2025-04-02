6-year-old killed in shooting near 51st and Hope

MILWAUKEE — A 6-year-old was shot and killed near 51st and Hope on Tuesday night, according to Milwaukee police.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.

What we know so far in the shooting investigation:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

