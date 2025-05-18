6 arrested after police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning, Wauwatosa police say

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, six teens were arrested following a police pursuit and crash.

The incident happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday, May 18.

An officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the area of 62nd St. and State St. The vehicle had no lights on, and the occupants were wearing masks, police say.

A short time later, police relocated the vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of 53rd St. and Vliet St. in Milwaukee. The vehicle fled from police, causing a pursuit.

The vehicle then crashed at 35th St. and Vliet St., striking another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the occupant.

Police say several suspects fled from the crash scene on foot. Others remained in the vehicle, suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the car was stolen. Six suspects were taken into custody. Police say the suspects' ages range from 16 to 18 years old.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

