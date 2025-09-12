MILWAUKEE — A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash after losing control and colliding with a wall Thursday night, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 96th Street and Auer Avenue.

Watch: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

57-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near 96th and Auer in Milwaukee

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

