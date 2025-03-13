56-year-old woman fatally shot near 107th and Stark in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Milwaukee, police say.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near N. 107th St. and Stark St.

Watch: 56-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee overnight:

56-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee

Police say the victim died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Delores Isreal.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, and police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips app.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip