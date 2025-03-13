Watch Now
56-year-old woman fatally shot near 107th and Stark in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Milwaukee, police say.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near N. 107th St. and Stark St.

Police say the victim died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Delores Isreal.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, and police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips app.

