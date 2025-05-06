55-year-old killed in Milwaukee battery incident, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody after Milwaukee police said a 55-year-old was beaten to death.

Officers responded to the scene near 37th and Branting around 10 p.m. Monday, May 5.

Police said the victim died of their injuries at the scene.

What we know about the battery investigation:

55-year-old killed in Milwaukee battery, suspect in custody

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

