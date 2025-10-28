Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

The investigation into the crash is ongoing
The crash happened around 12:54 a.m. near 28th Street and Lisbon Avenue.
54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A 54-year-old was killed in Milwaukee after crashing into a building early Tuesday morning.

Watch: 54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

The crash happened around 12:54 a.m. near 28th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police said the driver was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building.

28th and Lisbon fatal crash

The driver was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones