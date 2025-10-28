MILWAUKEE — A 54-year-old was killed in Milwaukee after crashing into a building early Tuesday morning.
Watch: 54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee
The crash happened around 12:54 a.m. near 28th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police said the driver was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building.
The driver was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.