MILWAUKEE — A 54-year-old was killed in Milwaukee after crashing into a building early Tuesday morning.

Watch: 54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

54-year-old killed in crash near 28th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

The crash happened around 12:54 a.m. near 28th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police said the driver was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building.

TMJ4 News

The driver was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip