52-year-old shot and killed, Milwaukee police looking for suspects

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects in a fatal shooting.

It happened just before 1:30 Thursday morning near 49th and Burleigh. According to investigators, a 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to find out what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444.

