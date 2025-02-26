50-year-old man arrested in fatal domestic dispute shooting near 47th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a shooting during a domestic dispute that left a 41-year-old dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of N. 47th St., near W. Stark St.
Police say the suspect fatally shot the victim, a 41-year-old, during a domestic dispute.
The 50-year-old man was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police say.
