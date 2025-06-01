Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

49-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
TMJ4, Jacie Griffith
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Posted

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the area of 95th St. and Brown Deer Rd.

The victim, a 49-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Police say a 61-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones