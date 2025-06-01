49-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the area of 95th St. and Brown Deer Rd.

The victim, a 49-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Police say a 61-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips

