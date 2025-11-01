Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
49-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting near 27th and Highland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 49-year-old on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:21 p.m. near 27th and Highland. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, according to police.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

