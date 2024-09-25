44-year-old man killed in shooting near 27th and Wisconsin

A homicide investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, near 27th and Wisconsin.

What led up to the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

