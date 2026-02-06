MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old man is in custody in the investigation into a stabbing that left a 44-year-old dead on Milwaukee’s south side on Thursday.

The stabbing happened near South 36th Street and West National Avenue, according to police. The exact time of the stabbing is unknown.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 39-year-old man was taken into custody.

Watch: What we know about a fatal Milwaukee stabbing:

44-year-old killed in stabbing on Milwaukee’s south side

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing; however, police said the incident does not appear to be a domestic violence case. The stabbing is being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

