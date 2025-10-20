MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Lakendrick Roby by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
44-year-old killed in shooting near 31st and Glendale in Milwaukee
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.
