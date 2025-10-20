MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Lakendrick Roby by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Watch: 44-year-old killed in shooting near 31st and Glendale in Milwaukee

44-year-old killed in shooting near 31st and Glendale in Milwaukee

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip