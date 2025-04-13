44-year-old dead after crash early Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKE, Wis — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, in the area of Dr Martin Luther King Dr. and Galena St.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where they died due to injuries. A 45-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police say the vehicle was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip