44-year-old dead after crash early Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKE, Wis — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, in the area of Dr Martin Luther King Dr. and Galena St.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where they died due to injuries. A 45-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.
Police say the vehicle was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.
