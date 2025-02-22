44-year-old dead after crash early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the area of Grantosa Dr. and Hampton Ave.

Police say a driver and a passenger in one vehicle were traveling westbound on Hampton Ave. when they collided with a second vehicle.

The second vehicle was initially traveling eastbound on Hampton Ave. then attempted to go northbound onto Grantosa Dr. when the crash happened.

The passenger in the first vehicle, a 44-year-old, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Milwaukee police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

