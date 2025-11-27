MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 43-year-old dead Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 18th and Burnham. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Watch: What we know about the fatal shooting investigation

43-year-old killed in shooting near 18th and Burnham in Milwaukee

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

