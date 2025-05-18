4 overnight Milwaukee shootings leave 4 injured, police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate overnight shootings. These shootings sent four people to the hospital with injuries.

The first shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, May 17, in the area of South 13th St. and Harrison Ave. Police say the 21-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries.

The second happened around 12:14 a.m. Sunday, May 18, in the area of 53rd St. and Maxwell Pl. Police say a 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries.

Around 12:38 a.m. Sunday, May 18, the third shooting occurred in the area of 53rd St. and Maxwell Pl. Police say a 20-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

The fourth shooting took place around 12:56 a.m. Sunday, May 18, in the area of 91st St and Silver Spring Dr. A 14-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Police say this shooting was the result of a robbery.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not made any arrests in connection with these shootings but is in search of unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

