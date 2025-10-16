3rd Coast Clinic in Cudahy pauses service after federal funding cuts

CUDAHY, WI — A health clinic that served Cudahy families for nearly five years has permanently closed after losing 70% of its federal funding, leaving patients having to find new healthcare options.

3rd Coast Clinic, which operated within Cudahy's Health Department, offered sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological tests, STI treatment, and birth control.

The clinic received Title X funding from the federal government for sexual health and family planning services.

"We were notified towards the beginning of this year that we were going to receive a 70 percent reduction in our annual funding to the clinic," said Teresa Ortiz, public health manager with the Cudahy Health Department.

The funding cuts affected clinics nationwide, forcing Wisconsin to make difficult decisions about where to allocate its remaining resources. After months of trying to find solutions, 3rd Coast determined it could no longer continue providing services.

"We do so much for our communities, it is a very challenging time," Ortiz said.

The closure has left families like Sulyvette Ortiz's searching for new healthcare options. She brought her children to the clinic regularly and appreciated the comfortable environment it provided.

"Sad, because they were able to come in here and feel comfortable, and now they have to go somewhere else and try to find it out with a different provider," Sulyvette Ortiz said.

The transition is particularly challenging for families with children who have established relationships with clinic staff.

"It's hard because it's hard for my children to get used to somebody and be comfortable with somebody, so it just sucks," she said. "It's going to be hard for the kids and the community that does come here."

While the Cudahy Health Department will absorb some programs previously handled by 3rd Coast, families will still need to adjust their healthcare routines and find new providers for specialized services.

For more information on other resources, visit the Cudahy Health Department's website.

Ortiz hopes policy changes or alternative funding sources might allow the clinic to reopen in the future.

