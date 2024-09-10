39-year-old woman dead after shooting near Mitchell Park in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is working to learn what lead up to a shooting near Mitchell Park that left one person dead and another behind bars.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night near 24th and Pierce Streets. Police found a 39-year-old woman shot there. First responders performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Charges are now pending review by the District Attorney's Office.

