37-year-old man dies after being shot during confrontation, woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old man was killed after Milwaukee police say he was shot during a confrontation Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. near 33rd Street and Meinecke Avenue.

The victim, identified as Andrew W. Stock by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, was taken to the hospital, where he died in the operating room.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman, who they say shot him during a confrontation, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

