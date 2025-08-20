MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 37-year-old dead late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, near 2nd and Wright in Milwaukee.

37-year-old killed in shooting near 2nd and Wright in Milwaukee

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting, as well as the search for any suspects, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

