34-year-old woman charged in hit-and-run death of Milwaukee woman

A 34-year-old woman has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Milwaukee woman.

Stephanie Marie Sykes is facing three felony charges, including:



Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle,

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and

Hit and run resulting in death

Talise and De-Lisha Dunmore, sisters, were struck by a speeding car while celebrating a birthday. Sykes is accused of hitting them near N. 76th and Mill Road on Saturday night. Talise died at the scene and De-Lisha was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw a speeding white sedan hit two pedestrians. One witness told police she followed that white sedan north on 76th, turning left on Donges Bay road. The witness says she lost sight of the car at that point, but managed to take a picture of the license plate.

Later on, police were called to a car crash near N. 76th and Good Hope Road, and were told to check the area of the 7100 Block of N. 76th for one of the cars involved in the collision. An officer claims to have seen a white sedan with "extensive front end damage" stopped on the side of N. 76th, and that the female driver got out of the car, and into the passenger seat of another vehicle. The damage included bumper damage and the a windshield crack in a "spider" pattern, "consistent with damage from a person striking the windshield."

The license plate also matched the picture taken by an earlier witness. Police say the arrested the woman, and identified her as Sykes.

According to the criminal complaint, Sykes was given several sobriety tests, including a blood test, which showed her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to be .081. Sykes initially refused the blood sample test.

Court documents show Sykes has several previous OWI convictions, and is not allowed to drive with more than a .02 BAC.

When police interviewed Sykes, she told them she had "blacked out" and only remembered being in a car with her mother, and that her own car had been damaged. She admitted that she blacks out if she drinks too much, and that she had been doing double shots.

Each of the charges Sykes faces is a Class D Felony, which carry a fine of $100,000, 25 years in prison, or both.

You can read the full criminal complaint below.

Stephanie Marie Sykes criminal complaint by TMJ4 News on Scribd

