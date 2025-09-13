34-year-old Milwaukee County Jail inmate dies in custody

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old died early Friday evening while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail after experiencing "a medical emergency," according to authorities.

The man had been in custody at the jail since September 4, when he was transferred there to face criminal charges, after completing a prison sentence for other charges at the maximum-security Waupun Correctional Institution.

According to a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the man was discovered during dinner service in a cell in a housing unit, unconscious and non-responsive.

CPR, NARCAN deployment, and other lifesaving measures were initiated, and 911 was called; however, all attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at 6:08 p.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip