34-year-old killed in shooting near Hubbard and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old dead Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 5, near Hubbard and North. The victim, a 34-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

