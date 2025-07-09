MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. near 42nd and Kaul on Tuesday, July 8.
According to police, the 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a hospital after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.
Watch: 34-year-old killed in shooting near 42nd and Kaul in Milwaukee
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
