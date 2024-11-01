32-year-old dead in shooting near 87th and Carmen in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 87th and Carmen.

A 32-year-old was killed just after 1:00 a.m. Officers are searching for a suspect. They have not said what might have led up to the shooting, and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-TIPS.

