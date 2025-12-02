31-year-old seriously injured after shooting on 42nd Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an unknown assailant fired multiple shots into their car.

Milwaukee police were called to the 3200 block of 42nd Street about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, where a 31-year-old was shot and seriously injured.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip