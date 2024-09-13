$31.25 million committed to transform a section of Center Street and improve safety

MILWAUKEE — More than $30 million is being invested to transform a two-mile section of Center Street in Milwaukee to make it safer.

The redevelopment focuses on the stretch between Sherman Boulevard and Teutonia Avenue.

The city was awarded a $25 million federal grant. Additionally, the city will contribute $6.25 million.

"Yes, all of that matters because our kids have to grow up in this neighborhood," Marviel Allen said.

TMJ4 News Marviel Allen

People who live and work near Center Street say change is needed.

"A lot of opportunity to drive reckless. There's a lot of impatience," Melody McCurtis stated.

"It's unpredictable, which makes it unsafe," Yazin Abdul added.

TMJ4 News Yazin Abdul

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, there have been at least 80 crashes on the section of road targeted by this project. The area is also part of the city's High Injury Network, which covers streets with the highest concentration of serious crashes.

Abdul says, sadly, it is normal to see crashes outside his workplace.

"A lot of these car crashes, even though some of them may not be fatal, still change people's lives," Abdul explained.

Current safety issues in the area include unmarked crosswalks and underutilized parking lanes, which give drivers space to illegally pass on the right.

McCurtis is optimistic about the upcoming changes after living in the area for years and seeing a lack of investment.

TMJ4 News Melody McCurtis

She works with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, a neighborhood-based organization focused on community development rooted in social justice. McCurtis added that they have made efforts to combat reckless driving.

McCurtis believes the upcoming transformation will re-energize a place that has struggled with a lack of investment.

"It almost has been deserted, but it's still being utilized, and I think these funds will support and revamp Center Street in a way where it's accessible to all community members, whether they're traveling by car, on a bike, or just walking in the neighborhood," McCurtis said.

The Center Street project is still in its early stages. Potential changes could include improved lighting, narrowing the lanes, and adding green infrastructure.

City leaders say they will get the community involved in the process.

