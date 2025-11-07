30-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Ring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old dead early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 12th Street and Ring Street. The victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watch: What we know in the deadly shooting investigation
The investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
