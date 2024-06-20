3-year-old and 36-year-old shot while in their car on Milwaukee's north side

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting from Thursday morning.
A 3-year-old and a 36-year-old were both injured.
Police say the pair were sitting in a car around 8:00 Thursday morning when shots were fired. Both people were hit.
The pair got themselves to an emergency room and are currently in stable condition, according to police.
MPD is looking for an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
