3 injured in shooting near 35th and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured just before midnight Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 35th Street and Villard Avenue.

The victims — a 32-year-old, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old — were taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the search for suspects are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

