Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

3 injured in shooting near 35th and Villard in Milwaukee

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured just before midnight Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 35th Street and Villard Avenue.

Watch: 3 injured in shooting near 35th and Villard in Milwaukee

3 injured in shooting near 35th and Villard in Milwaukee

The victims — a 32-year-old, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old — were taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the search for suspects are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones