3 injured after overnight shooting, Milwaukee Police Department says

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people are injured after a shooting overnight.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the area of Teutonia Ave. and Wright St.

A 36-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Police say two additional victims, a 29-year-old and a 46-year-old, also went to a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting and seeks unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

