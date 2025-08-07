MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old dead on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. near Sherman and Lloyd on Aug. 7, according to police.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Watch: What we know about this fatal shooting investigation

29-year-old killed in shooting near Sherman and Lloyd in Milwaukee

The investigation into what led up to the shooting, as well as the search for suspects, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

