MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 30th and Atkinson. The victim, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: What we know in the fatal shooting investigation

28-year-old killed in overnight shooting near 30th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

The search for suspects and the investigation into what led up to the shooting are still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

