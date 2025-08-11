MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Meinecke Avenue, according to police.

Watch: 28-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting; suspect in custody

Police say the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and that one suspect is in custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

