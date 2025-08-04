28-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and Green Tree

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, near Teutonia and Green Tree, according to Milwaukee police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say they died from their injuries.

Police are searching for unknown suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

