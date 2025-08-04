28-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and Green Tree

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday night.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, near Teutonia and Green Tree, according to Milwaukee police.
Watch: What we know in the shooting investigation
The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say they died from their injuries.
Police are searching for unknown suspects in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.