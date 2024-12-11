27-year-old charged in drunk-driving death of St. Francis Public School teacher

A St. Francis teacher was killed in a drunk-driving crash over the weekend.

According to court documents, Troy Jacob Vaillancourt, 27, from Oak Creek has been charged in the death of Michelle Engman, a wife and mother of two.

Engman family

According to the criminal complaint, Vaillancourt is facing one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation.

Cudahy police say, around 3:00 p.m. on December 6th, they were called to the intersection of E. Van Norman Avenue and S. Lipton Avenue for a crash. Engman had been traveling east on Norman in a Honda Civic. Police say Vaillancourt was traveling south on Lipton, in a Chevy Trailblazer. Documents from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner indicate Vaillancourt t-boned Engman in the middle of the intersection.

Court documents show that first responders attempted life-saving measures on Engman, but that she didn't have a pulse. She was taken to a nearby hospital and ultimately died on December 8th "due to injuries sustained from the crash."

Police say Vaillancourt stayed on the scene and confessed that he was "90% sure [he] blew the stop sign then hit her." Vaillancourt also told police he was "probably speeding." Police say Vaillancourt believed he was traveling 30-35 miles per hour in a 25-mile per-hour zone; Police say, due to the damage to the vehicles, they believe Vaillancourt was going faster than that.

Vaillancourt also told police he had dropped his phone and was looking for it at the time of the crash.

Officers say that Vaillancourt had glassy eyes, constricted pupils, and slurred speech, and that he smelled like alcohol. He admitted to police to have been drinking from the evening of December 5th to about 4:00 a.m. on December 6th. He also admitted to using cocaine at "some point recently," but couldn't remember when.

Vaillancourt then proceeded to perform poorly on several field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test registered his blood alcohol content at 0.169%. He currently has been convicted of two previous OWI offenses, both in 2019.

