25-year-old man killed in shooting near 29th and Clybourn in Milwaukee

The victim was identified as Quincy Richard by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, Aug. 11.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, near 29th and Clybourn.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

