24-year-old shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side

A 24-year-old is dead after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

Police say it happened around 15th and Congress around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

