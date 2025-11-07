24-year-old driver killed in crash into tree near 35th and Dakota in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old was killed after crashing their car into a tree Thursday night, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near 35th Street and Dakota Street.

Watch: What we know in the fatal crash investigation

Police say the driver was traveling south on 35th Street when their vehicle collided with a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the identity of the driver has not been released.

