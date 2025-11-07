24-year-old driver killed in crash into tree near 35th and Dakota in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old was killed after crashing their car into a tree Thursday night, according to Milwaukee police.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near 35th Street and Dakota Street.
Watch: What we know in the fatal crash investigation
Police say the driver was traveling south on 35th Street when their vehicle collided with a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the identity of the driver has not been released.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.