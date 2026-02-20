23-year-old wounded in Milwaukee shooting; police seek suspects

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the city's northwest side.
A 23-year-old was in a vehicle near the 3800 block of N. 40th Street when shots were fired at the vehicle, striking the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.
