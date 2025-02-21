23-year-old shot and killed near 95th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee early Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old was shot and killed near 95th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee early Friday morning, police say.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 8800 block of N. 95th St., near Brown Deer Rd., according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Watch: 23-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee early Friday morning:

23-year-old shot and killed near 95th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

