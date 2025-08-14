Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23-year-old killed in shooting near 42nd and Hope in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left a 23-year-old dead on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 42nd Street and Hope Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

