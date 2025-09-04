23-year-old DoorDash driver charged in ATV crash that killed 1, injured another

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old DoorDash driver has been charged with two felonies for allegedly colliding with an ATV, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition.

Prosecutors say that Jaden Allen-Zion Brown-Smith was completing a DoorDash order without a license at the time of the crash, which happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, in the area of 28th Street and Concordia Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

The crash killed Victor Ramos and left the other rider, Brittney Harshman, in critical condition.

Brown-Smith faces two felony charges: one for knowingly operating without a license causing death, and another for causing great bodily harm, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say that Brown-Smith has never had a driver’s license and was previously cited twice in May for driving without a license. He was convicted of those citations in July, just a month before the crash.

Court records show Brown-Smith was released on a $25,000 signature bond after an initial appearance in court Tuesday, Sept. 3.

He is due back in court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 9½ years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

