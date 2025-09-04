23-year-old DoorDash driver charged in ATV crash that killed 1, injured another

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old DoorDash driver has been charged with two felonies for allegedly colliding with an ATV, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition.
Prosecutors say that Jaden Allen-Zion Brown-Smith was completing a DoorDash order without a license at the time of the crash, which happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, in the area of 28th Street and Concordia Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
Previous coverage: Milwaukee mom calls 911 after crash that killed one near 28th and Concordia
The crash killed Victor Ramos and left the other rider, Brittney Harshman, in critical condition.
Brown-Smith faces two felony charges: one for knowingly operating without a license causing death, and another for causing great bodily harm, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors say that Brown-Smith has never had a driver’s license and was previously cited twice in May for driving without a license. He was convicted of those citations in July, just a month before the crash.
Court records show Brown-Smith was released on a $25,000 signature bond after an initial appearance in court Tuesday, Sept. 3.
He is due back in court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 9½ years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.