22-year-old man arrested after shootout with police charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man who was arrested on July 17 after a shootout with police officers has been charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide across two different shooting incidents.

Jayuntae L. Gregory faces four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to comply with an officer's orders, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Gregory opened fire on two victims on July 16 while they were playing video games in a home in the 3900 block of N. 24th Street. One of the victims was hit 8 times, while the other was shot once in the chest. Both are currently in critical condition.

TMJ4 previously reported that one of those victims was a 17-year-old from Atlanta who was in town visiting family.

While the complaint does not list a motive for this shooting, the defendant's brother gave a statement saying Gregory has mental health issues.

A day later, police received calls from Gregory's father and other family members that he was inside a gas station at 4302 W. Capitol Drive.

Police arrived and asked Gregory to drop his backback and show them his hands. The complaint says Gregory refused, and retreated into the gas station where he pulled "an AK-47 type compact assault rifle" from his backpack.

A shootout ensued, and officers eventually shot Gregory as he was running away from the gas station.

If convicted of all charges, Gregory faces more than 300 years in prison.

